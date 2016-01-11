FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Former FBI director proposed to help Volkswagen lawsuits
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2016 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Former FBI director proposed to help Volkswagen lawsuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct to clarify that judge intends to name Mueller)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - A federal judge in California overseeing more than 500 lawsuits filed against German automaker Volkswagen AG over its excess diesel emissions on Monday said he planned to name a former FBI director to help settle the cases.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said he planned to name former FBI director Robert S. Mueller as “settlement master” in the VW lawsuits.

Mueller, a Washington lawyer, will “use his considerable experience and judgment to facilitate settlement discussions among the various parties in these complex matters,” Breyer wrote on Monday.

VW potentially faces billions of dollars in claims.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.