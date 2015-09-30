FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Skoda says not seeing deviations in production or sales
September 30, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

VW's Skoda says not seeing deviations in production or sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen , has not registered any deviations in the production, sales or orders of its models, newspaper Hospodarske Noviny on Wednesday quoted a spokesman for the Czech carmaker as saying.

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would repair up to 11 million cars following a scandal over its rigging of emissions tests.

A Skoda spokesman was not available for immediate comment. The company has said 1.2 million of its cars are affected. However, Skoda has said that the engines in question are no longer used by the company and that new Skoda cars feature engines which meet legal and environmental standards.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
