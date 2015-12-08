VW's Skoda Auto not cutting investments, board member says -paper

PRAGUE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Czech unit Skoda Auto will not cut back on investment projects, the carmaker’s board member responsible for human resources was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“We will not save on projects for the future. We are not discussing stopping projects that are important for us from the view of new products and strategy,” Bohdan Wojnar said in an interview with newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes.

“But several projects that we had planned we are re-assessing and investing funds mainly into high technology. We want to continue to grow in the future.”