S.Korea orders recall of 125,522 Volkswagen vehicles
November 26, 2015 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea orders recall of 125,522 Volkswagen vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEJONG, South Korea, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Korea on Thursday said its own testing showed that Volkswagen AG intentionally manipulated a diesel emissions device in vehicles with an older engine, and ordered the recall of 125,522 cars.

In September, Europe’s biggest auto manufacturer admitted that it installed software in up to 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide that vastly understated their actual emissions of smog-causing nitrogen oxides.

A spokesman for Volkswagen Korea could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

