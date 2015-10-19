FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's public prosecutor pushes for Volkswagen investigation-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s public prosecutor has asked the country’s High Court to investigate Volkswagen and the scandal surrounding its rigging of emissions tests, a court source said.

The source confirmed reports in Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo on Monday that the prosecutor was pushing for a probe, on the basis that the German carmaker could have committed fraud and alleged crimes linked to the environment.

Reporting by Robert Hetz, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez

