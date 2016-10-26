Spanish court orders VW to pay compensation to buyer of polluting car

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered two Volkswagen subsidiaries in Spain to pay 5,000 euros ($5,458.00) to a buyer of an Audi Q5 car which had altered emissions software.

The court said in its ruling the buyer was seeking compensation since his car had software which made its exhaust emissions tests appear cleaner in testing than they really were.

It marks the first time a Spanish judge has ruled in favour of a buyer of a VW car with altered emissions software. A source at Volkswagen Audi Espana said the carmaker would appeal the ruling.

VW admitted in September 2015 to installing secret software in its diesel cars to cheat emissions tests. On Tuesday, a U.S. judge approved a $14.7 billion settlement between Volkswagen and U.S. regulators.

The Spanish court in the city of Valladolid said that the fine imposed on Valladolid Wagen and Volkswagen Espana was equivalent to 10 percent of the car's value.