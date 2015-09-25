FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen board discussing new corporate structure - sources
September 25, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen board discussing new corporate structure - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART/HAMBURG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s supervisory board is discussing a new corporate structure, in addition to choosing a new chief executive to replace Martin Winterkorn, who resigned this week, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Friday’s board meeting comes as the world’s biggest carmaker grapples with its biggest business crisis in its 78-year history after it admitted to rigging emissions data for its diesel vehicles.

Two of the sources said the meeting was taking longer than expected. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Jan Schwartz; Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

