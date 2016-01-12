FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish prosecutor opens fraud probe into Volkswagen emission scandal
January 12, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish prosecutor opens fraud probe into Volkswagen emission scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday he had opened a preliminary fraud investigation into Volkswagen regarding the emissions test scandal.

“The National Unit Against Corruption has decided to initiate a preliminary investigation regarding serious fraud and the keeping of false records. The investigation will also address the conditions for the imposition of a corporate fine,” the prosecutors office said in a press release. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

