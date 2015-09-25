FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Around 180,000 cars in Switzerland affected by VW scandal-agency
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 25, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Around 180,000 cars in Switzerland affected by VW scandal-agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Swiss authorities estimate that around 180,000 Volkswagen vehicles in Switzerland could be affected by the diesel manipulation row that has engulfed the German carmaker, the federal roads agency said on Friday.

The agency said it was preparing to withdraw approval of affected models -- which include Audi, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagens brand vehicles built between 2009 and 2014 -- until the situation was clarified. Models already on the road would be exempted, the agency said in a statement.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

