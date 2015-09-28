FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nearly 129,000 VW cars in Switzerland affected by diesel scandal-distributor
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 28, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Nearly 129,000 VW cars in Switzerland affected by diesel scandal-distributor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Some 128,802 Volkswagen group cars registered in Switzerland are affected by the diesel manipulation scandal that has halted Swiss sales of new models equipped with the diesel motors in question, Volkswagen’s Swiss distributor AMAG said.

As part of VW’s action plan to solve the crisis, AMAG said in a statement on Monday that a plan to retrofit the affected cars would be presented to Swiss transport authorities in October. Only a few hundred new cars in AMAG’s inventory were affected by the sales halt, it added.

VW, which has admitted to cheating diesel emissions tests in the United States, is under huge pressure to get to grips with the biggest business scandal in its 78-year history. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.