FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Around 600 Swiss file criminal complaints over VW diesel scandal
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 29, 2015 / 8:35 AM / in 2 years

Around 600 Swiss file criminal complaints over VW diesel scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Around 600 people so far have filed criminal complaints in Switzerland connected to the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal, the Swiss Office of the Attorney General said on Thursday.

It said in a statement the cases filed with seven different cantons would be combined into one investigation led by federal prosecutors to streamline the process.

Volkswagen posted its first quarterly loss in at least 15 years on Wednesday, hit by a 6.7 billion euro ($7.32 billion) charge to cover the cost of rigging diesel emissions tests, and said the final bill was likely to be higher.

($1 = 0.9149 euros)

Reporting by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.