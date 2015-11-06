VW to bear CO2-related costs for motorists in EU

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen pledged to pay any additional taxes that European motorists will be charged because their vehicles turned out to be more polluting than stated by the German carmaker.

Volkswagen earlier this week said it had understated the carbon dioxide emissions of 800,000 cars sold in Europe, following its admission in September that it had rigged nitrogen oxide emissions tests of diesel cars.

In a letter to European Union finance ministers seen by Reuters, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller asked member states to charge the company rather than motorists any extra taxes incurred in jurisdictions where taxes were contingent on fuel consumption or carbon dioxide emissions.

Separately, Volkswagen’s powerful works council chief railed against the billion-euro programme of cuts announced by management as the costs of the scandal quickly piled up.

In an emailed statement, Bernd Osterloh said the company broke rules requiring it to consult with the works council before taking any such step. “Management is announcing savings measures unilaterally and without any foundation,” he said.