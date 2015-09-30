FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas county sues Volkswagen over diesel-emissions scandal
September 30, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Texas county sues Volkswagen over diesel-emissions scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A Texas county on Wednesday sued Volkswagen AG, accusing the company of violating state environmental laws by installing software on some of its diesel vehicles to circumvent emissions testing.

The lawsuit filed by Harris County, Texas, seeks up to $25,000 per violation per day. It follows Volkswagen’s admission earlier this month that it equipped certain diesel models with software intended to defeat government-mandated emissions tests. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

