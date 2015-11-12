VW sets Nov. 30 deadline for diesel cheat whistleblowers

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has set a deadline at the end of November for its whistleblower programme designed to encourage workers to disclose information about the rigging of diesel emissions tests in a move to speed up investigations.

Under the programme, approved by VW’s top management, workers who get in touch with internal investigators no later than Nov. 30 will be exempt from dismissals, according to a letter from VW brand chief Herbert Diess to staff seen by Reuters.

“In this process, every single day counts,” Diess was quoted as saying in the document.

His comments confirmed an earlier report by Sueddeutsche Zeitung jointly with German broadcasters NDR and WDR. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)