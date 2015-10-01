FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German prosecutors clarify status of Winterkorn investigation
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

German prosecutors clarify status of Winterkorn investigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have no evidence of wrongdoing by former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn in connection with the carmaker’s rigging of emissions tests, they said in a statement on Thursday, clarifying previous comments.

The investigation of Winterkorn announced on Monday was part of a “preliminary investigation” into Volkswagen, based on allegations made by unnamed people rather than on reasonable suspicion by law enforcement officers, the Braunschweig prosecutors’ office said.

“There is currently no formal investigation against Winterkorn. The Braunschweig prosecution regrets that this impression may have been created as well as the irritation that (Monday‘s) press release caused,” it said.

Winterkorn quit the top job at Volkswagen last week, after Europe’s biggest carmaker admitted to cheating diesel emissions tests in the United States, sparking the worst business crisis in its 78-year history.

He said at the time that he was not aware of any wrongdoing on his part and wanted to give the company a new start. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.