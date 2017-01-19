FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating
January 19, 2017 / 10:05 AM / 7 months ago

Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told German lawmakers he did not know about the company's systematic emissions cheating earlier than VW has officially admitted.

"That is not the case," Winterkorn told the German parliament's committee of inquiry into carmakers' emissions irregularities.

"I too am looking for satisfactory answers," Winterkorn said on Thursday in his first public remarks since he apologised for the scandal in a televised statement on Sept. 22, 2015, four days after news of the manipulations broke in the United States and one day before he resigned as CEO of Europe's largest automaker. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

