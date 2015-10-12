FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW ex-CEO Winterkorn to step down from remaining posts -newspaper
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 12, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

VW ex-CEO Winterkorn to step down from remaining posts -newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Martin Winterkorn, the former boss of Volkswagen who quit last month, will step down from his remaining posts at the company, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and TV stations NDR and WDR reported, without citing their sources.

The resignations are expected in the coming days, as soon as a few remaining formalities have been dealt with, they said, adding the decision comes after the German state of Lower Saxony, VW’s second-biggest shareholder, put pressure on the former CEO.

Winterkorn is chief executive of Porsche SE, the family-owned holding company that controls a majority stake in Volkswagen, as well as chairman of VW’s flagship luxury brand Audi, trucks division Scania and the group’s newly-created Truck & Bus holding.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

VW has so far said it was up to the supervisory boards of the companies in question to take any decision about Winterkorn’s future involvement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.