Porsche SE chairman says unaware of VW-Fiat talks
July 18, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Porsche SE chairman says unaware of VW-Fiat talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WEISSACH, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - The supervisory board chairman of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which owns 50.7 percent of Volkswagen, said he was unaware of any talks between the German carmaker and Italy’s Fiat Chrysler .

“I don’t know anything about talks with Fiat”, Wolfgang Porsche said on Friday.

Germany’s Manager Magazin had reported on Thursday that VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech had held talks with the owners of Fiat about buying all or part of the group.

Fiat Chrysler later denied any talks had taken place, and VW said no takeovers were on the agenda. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

