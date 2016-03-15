FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW Financial Services builds reserves for residual value declines
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 15, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

VW Financial Services builds reserves for residual value declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s financial services arm said it had set aside 353 million euros $391 million) in reserves mainly to cover potential declines in residual values on cars in its leasing fleet, in the wake of the diesel emissions cheating scandal.

Of this amount, 286 million euros are earmarked to deal with issues arising from the impact of the scandal, it said on Tuesday.

An additional 96 million euros has been set aside to cover risks to its business in the United States, VW Financial Services said at a news conference.

$1 = 0.9023 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

