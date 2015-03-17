FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW finance arm: 2015 oper profit won't be below yr-earlier level
March 17, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

VW finance arm: 2015 oper profit won't be below yr-earlier level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s finance division is targeting 2015 operating profit not below last year’s result of 1.7 billion euros ($1.80 billion), the company said on Tuesday.

The finance arm of Europe’s largest automaker last year increased operating profit 5.5 percent to 1.7 billion euros, from 1.61 billion in 2013, VW said in a statement embargoed for delivery at the division’s annual press conference in Frankfurt.

$1 = 0.9434 euros Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

