Italy appeals court accepts class action against VW - consumer group
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 17, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

Italy appeals court accepts class action against VW - consumer group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - An Italian consumer group said on Friday an appeals court in Venice had accepted a class action suit against Volkswagen over allegations the German carmaker exaggerated the fuel-saving credentials of its Golf model.

Altroconsumo filed the class action in September 2014, long before Volkswagen was engulfed in a scandal over its cheating of diesel emissions tests and before it admitted last year to understating fuel consumption.

The consumer group had filed a similar class action against Fiat Chrysler that was rejected by a lower court, but also later accepted after an appeal.

Altroconsumo said in 2014 it had done laboratory tests on a Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI BM model, which resulted in emissions 50 percent higher than those declared by the carmaker.

“The carmakers have created false consumer expectations, a truly unfair commercial practice,” the consumer group said in a statement.

In the class action it had asked that Volkswagen be ordered to pay around 500 euros ($563) in damages to each owner of the tested model. The class action was lodged with a court in Venice, whose catchment area covers the city of Verona, where Volkswagen has its Italian headquarters. ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
