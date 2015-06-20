FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Gestamp to open U.S. facility to supply Volkswagen-source
June 20, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Gestamp to open U.S. facility to supply Volkswagen-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - Spanish automotive supplier Gestamp is planning to open a new pressing facility to supply Volkswagen’s production in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move will create 500 jobs, the source added, asking to remain anonymous.

Volkswagen declined to comment, only referring to an invitation to a press conference in Chattanooga on June 23 to announce what it described as a “major economic development”.

Gestamp was not immediately available for comment.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported the plans by Gestamp.

Volkswagen last year said it would spend $900 million to build a mid-sized SUV at its U.S. plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, nearly doubling the factory’s workforce, in an effort to revitalise sales in the world’s second-largest auto market. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Additional reporting by Julien Toyer in Madrid, editing by Louise Heavens; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

