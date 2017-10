WOLFSBURG, Germany, March 14 (Reuters) - German car maker Volkswagen said on Thursday it has a goal to increase group operating profit next year beyond the 11.5 billion euros ($14.89 billion) achieved last year.

The car maker already said on Feb. 22 it aims to match last year’s record underlying earnings in 2013. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)