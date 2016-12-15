FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Volkswagen takes stake in e-mobility service group Hubject
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 15, 2016 / 9:03 AM / 8 months ago

Volkswagen takes stake in e-mobility service group Hubject

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen has taken a stake in Hubject, which develops a standard payment method for electric charging stations, joining fellow carmakers, engineering groups and utilities that prepare for an expected e-car boom.

Hubject, which also counts BMW, Bosch, Daimler, Siemens, EnBW and Innogy among its owners, will also receive a fresh single-digit million euro funding round, co-Chief Executive Thomas Daiber said.

"That way we can better expand our business in the future," he told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.