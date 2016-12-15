Volkswagen takes stake in e-mobility service group Hubject

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen has taken a stake in Hubject, which develops a standard payment method for electric charging stations, joining fellow carmakers, engineering groups and utilities that prepare for an expected e-car boom.

Hubject, which also counts BMW, Bosch, Daimler, Siemens, EnBW and Innogy among its owners, will also receive a fresh single-digit million euro funding round, co-Chief Executive Thomas Daiber said.

"That way we can better expand our business in the future," he told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)