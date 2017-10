VW five-month group sales up 9.3 pct on China, U.S.

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen, Europe’s largest car maker, increased five-month vehicle sales 9.3 percent to 3.704 million cars from 3.388 million a year earlier, the company said on Thursday in a Web-based presentation, citing preliminary figures.

Group auto deliveries including brands such as luxury division Audi and Czech unit Skoda rose 22 percent in North America and 17.9 percent in the Asia-Pacific region, offsetting a 2 percent drop in western European sales, VW said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)