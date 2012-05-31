FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW to overhaul management board - sources
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech stock boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech stock boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
May 31, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

VW to overhaul management board - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen chief Martin Winterkorn intends to overhaul the management board to prepare for 2018, when VW aims to be the world’s biggest and most profitable carmaker, selling more than 10 million vehicles, sources said on Thursday.

“A massive overhaul is pending,” a company source told Reuters.

Scania chief executive Leif Oestling will be responsible for the truck division, two sources said, adding that Karl-Thomas Neumann will be the point person for Volkswagen’s business in China.

Volkswagen’s supervisory board will approve the plans on Friday, the sources said.

Volkswagen declined to comment. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Will Waterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.