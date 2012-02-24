Volkswagen 2011 results slightly below expectations

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen, the world’s second largest carmaker, posted annual operating results and a dividend proposal for 2011 on Friday that came in slightly below expectations.

Operating profit rose 58 percent to 11.27 billion euros ($15.00 billion) last year, less than the average estimate of 11.36 billion in a Reuters poll.

Preferred stockholders will receive a payout of 3.06 euros per share, which was below the average estimate of 3.16 euros.