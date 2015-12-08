FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTSE Russell suspends Volkswagen from FTSE4Good index series
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

FTSE Russell suspends Volkswagen from FTSE4Good index series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Index provider FTSE Russell said on Tuesday it was suspending carmaker Volkswagen from its FTSE4Good index series because of an ongoing scandal over the firm’s cheating in diesel emissions tests.

The FTSE4Good index only includes companies which meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria.

“The company is deemed to have misled government agencies and consumers over vehicle emissions through the application of software designed to circumvent test requirements,” FTSE Russell said in a statement.

“The suspension follows an assessment of Volkswagen through FTSE’s Controversy Monitor which considers the significance of crises or controversies; how the company has responded; and the extent to which it impacts wider industry.”

The index provider said companies suspended are not eligible for reinclusion for at least two years. Suspension takes effect on Dec. 21, 2015. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.