Volkswagen's India unit investigating Polo cars - spokesman

NEW DELHI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen AG’s India unit is investigating the Polo hatchback cars it sells in the country over “technical issues”, a spokesman of the local unit told Reuters on Wednesday.

The spokesman said the investigation is not related to the diesel emissions scandal over which the company is facing a probe in the United States and Europe.

Volkswagen India, which may issue a recall of the cars if needed once the analysis is finished, has asked dealers to hold off delivery of Polo cars it has already sold to customers, the spokesman said.