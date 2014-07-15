FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen plans $250 mln investment in India
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 15, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Volkswagen plans $250 mln investment in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New DELHI, July 15 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen AG plans to spend 15 billion rupees ($250 million) in India over the next five to six years, a senior company executive told reporters on Tuesday.

Mahesh Kodumudi, president and managing director of Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., also said the company could increase its India plant capacity to 200,000 cars a year from 130,000.

Volkswagen is evaluating manufacturing engines in India, Kodumudi said.

The company on Tuesday launched a revamped model of its Polo hatchback. Volkswagen’s market share in India fell to 2.1 percent for the fiscal year ended March 31 from 2.46 percent a year ago, according to data from an industry body. ($1 = 60.1200 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.