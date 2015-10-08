Volkswagen to recall 389 Polo cars in India to fix handbrake issue

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen AG’s India unit said on Thursday it would recall 389 Polo hatchback cars sold in the country for inspection and precautionary repair of the handbrake.

The handbrake mechanism in these cars, which belong to the September production batch, may “lose effectiveness” under certain conditions, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.

“The analysis performed by Volkswagen has shown that a batch of handbrake cable retention levers in the rear brake liner might break under certain conditions,” it said.

The recall in India comes days after the German carmaker was hit with the biggest business crisis in its 78-year history. Volkswagen, in September, admitted cheating in emissions tests on around 11 million diesel vehicles globally.

A Volkswagen spokesman in India had said on Wednesday the company was investigating the Polo cars over “technical issues” and had asked dealers to hold off delivery of the cars.

The deliveries of the identified Polo cars in stock which had been put on hold on Wednesday will be resumed after the checks and repairs of each car is completed, the company said, adding that deliveries for the non-impacted Polo cars will continue as scheduled. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Keith Weir)