Volkswagen to recall 3,877 Vento cars in India
April 1, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Volkswagen to recall 3,877 Vento cars in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 1 (Reuters) - Car maker Volkswagen AG will recall 3,877 Vento sedan cars in India after tests by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) found that the emission of carbon monoxide was sometimes exceeding the threshold limits.

Volkswagen Group India will also temporarily stop sales of the affected Vento cars that have a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a manual gearbox, the company’s local unit said in an emailed statement on Friday.

“Volkswagen India is analysing the issue and will propose technical measures to ARAI to solve this inconsistency at the earliest,” it said in a statement. However, the problem is not connected to Volkswagen’s global emissions issues, the company added.

“Once approved and confirmed by the competent authorities, Volkswagen India will implement the measure and resume the production and sales of the relevant vehicle,” the company said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)

