FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen to build car plant in Indonesia - minister
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 22, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

Volkswagen to build car plant in Indonesia - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen AG is expected to announce later this year an initial 200 million euro ($268.53 million) investment to build an automobile plant in Indonesia, an Indonesian government minister said.

Industry minister Mohamad Hidayat said the carmaker would build the car plant in Cikampek, West Java. He did not say how many vehicles the plant would produce.

“They will announce the plan in November or December,” he told reporters after a meeting with company officials in Jakarta. He said the 200 million euro investment was a personal estimate and wasn’t a number officially from the company.

($1 = 0.7448 euros)

Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Randy Fabi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.