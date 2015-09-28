FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shareholder advisor says has 'real doubts' over new VW management
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Shareholder advisor says has 'real doubts' over new VW management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisory firm Hermes EOS said it has “real doubts” about whether key Volkswagen stakeholders recognise the need for fundamental reform at the company, in the middle of an emissions-cheating scandal.

Hermes EOS, which engages with companies on a range of corporate governance issues on behalf of asset owners such as pension funds, said it was concerned about the appointment of “corporate insiders” to the top jobs.

“The supervisory board’s choice of corporate insiders as CEO and chair-elect also raises some real doubts whether the key shareholders have recognised the need for fundamental reform and a real new beginning,” Hans-Christoph Hirt, director at Hermes EOS, said in a statement.

As a result, Hermes EOS would attend an extraordinary general meeting of VW shareholders in November to explain its concerns about the firm’s corporate governance and suggest changes to both management and company culture.

Matthias Mueller, the head of VW’s Porsche unit, was last week appointed to replace Martin Winterkorn as CEO, a decision that some investors felt had been taken too quickly. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.