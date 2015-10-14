FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen Italy sees no major impact on Oct orders after scandal
October 14, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen Italy sees no major impact on Oct orders after scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Italy has not seen a “worrying fall” in orders so far in October following the carmaker’s emissions cheating scandal, a senior executive said on Wednesday, adding that the company’s namesake brand has seen the biggest impact.

“In terms of orders in the month of October we are not seeing any worrying drop. The Volkswagen brand is being hardest hit,” Massimo Nordio, CEO of Volkswagen’s Italian operations, said during a testimony in the Senate.

The Volkswagen group comprises many brands, including Volkswagen itself, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Francesca Piscioneri; Editing by Crispian Balmer

