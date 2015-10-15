Italy tax police searching Volkswagen offices in Verona-source

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Police are searching the Italian headquarters of Volkswagen as part of a judicial investigation into alleged commercial fraud, a source close to the matter said, after the German carmaker admitted to cheating on emissions tests for diesel vehicles.

The tax police is searching Volkswagen’s offices in the northern Italian town of Verona, the source said.

A spokesman for Volkswagen in Italy had no comment. (Reporting by Sara Rossi, additional reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)