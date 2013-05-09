FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen recalls 91,000 cars in Japan - report
May 9, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Volkswagen recalls 91,000 cars in Japan - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is recalling about 91,000 cars in Japan due to possible gearbox problems, German news agency dpa reported late on Wednesday, citing a spokesman for the company.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment on Thursday, which is a public holiday in most parts of Germany.

The report comes after Volkswagen said in March it would recall 384,181 vehicles in China to fix a long-standing gearbox problem.

In 2012, Volkswagen sold 3.17 million vehicles in the Asia-Pacific region, including 2.81 million in China. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Martin Zwiebelberg; Editing by Mark Potter)

