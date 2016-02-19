FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean prosecutors raid Volkswagen's local office - Yonhap
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 19, 2016 / 2:03 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korean prosecutors raid Volkswagen's local office - Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors searched the local office of Volkswagen AG as part of a probe into an emissions case, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

The country’s environment ministry last month filed a criminal complaint against Johannes Thammer, the head of Volkswagen AG and Audi AG’s local unit, saying a recall plan for emissions-cheating cars fell short of legal requirements.

A spokesman for Volkswagen Korea did not have immediate comments. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.