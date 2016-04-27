FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB files complaint against VW on labor row with UAW in Tennessee
April 27, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

NLRB files complaint against VW on labor row with UAW in Tennessee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday filed an unfair labor practices complaint against Volkswagen AG for not bargaining with a portion of plant workers at its Tennessee plant represented by the United Auto Workers union.

Under board procedure, employers must formally refuse to recognize a union certified by the NLRB in order to bring the case to U.S. appeals courts. As the board earlier this month said Volkswagen workers could join the UAW, the agency will likely soon rule against Volkswagen, allowing the company to appeal.

On Monday, Volkswagen said it planned to take the matter, eventually, to a U.S. appeals court. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

