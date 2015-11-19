FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian law firm says to seek around A$10,000 per faulty vehicle from Volkswagen
November 19, 2015

Australian law firm says to seek around A$10,000 per faulty vehicle from Volkswagen





SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Law firm Maurice Blackburn said on Thursday it will seek about A$10,000 ($7,130) from Volkswagen AG for each of the more than 90,000 Australian vehicles fitted with faulty emissions defeat devices.

The law firm said it was filing a Federal Court class action lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of Australian owners of Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda vehicles and said it expected total damages sought to be “well north” of A$100 million.

Volkswagen is embroiled in a global recall scandal, and facing several class action lawsuits, after tests showed that thousands of vehicles had been fitted with devices designed to mask the level of emissions.

$1 = 1.4023 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry

