a year ago
Norway's wealth fund says has filed complaint against Volkswagen
June 24, 2016

Norway's wealth fund says has filed complaint against Volkswagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - Norway's $850-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has filed a complaint against Volkswagen, as part of a joint legal action following the firm's emissions scandal, the fund said in a statement on Friday.

The complaint was filed to the Braunschweig District Court in Germany and is part of the lawsuit filed by law firm Quinn Emanuel on behalf of institutional funds, it said..

The fund announced in May it planned to join the class-action lawsuits filed against Volkswagen over the German automaker's emissions scandal. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
