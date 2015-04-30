FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW gets two new supervisory board members after Piech ouster
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 30, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

VW gets two new supervisory board members after Piech ouster

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Thursday two new members were appointed to its supervisory board, filling slots vacated last week by Chairman Ferdinand Piech and his wife who both quit after a public showdown with the chief executive.

Louise Kiessling and Julia Kuhn-Piech were appointed to VW’s 20-seat board on Thursday upon request by the carmaker’s management board, VW said in a statement.

Ferdinand Piech resigned from his position last Saturday following a public confrontation with Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

