FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW, Metzler sell LeasePlan for 3.7 billion euros
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 23, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

VW, Metzler sell LeasePlan for 3.7 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen and German bank Metzler have sold financing company LeasePlan to a consortium of investors for 3.7 billion euros ($4 billion), VW said on Thursday.

Europe’s biggest carmaker has its own in-house leasing business, VW Leasing GmbH, which made it harder to justify holding the 50 percent stake in the third-party leasing business amid cost cuts and a refocusing of the group.

VW said the transaction should be completed by the end of the year, subject to the necessary approvals.

People familiar with the matter had told Reuters previously that VW was in advanced talks to sell the business for roughly 3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.