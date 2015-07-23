VW, Metzler sell LeasePlan for 3.7 billion euros

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen and German bank Metzler have sold financing company LeasePlan to a consortium of investors for 3.7 billion euros ($4 billion), VW said on Thursday.

Europe’s biggest carmaker has its own in-house leasing business, VW Leasing GmbH, which made it harder to justify holding the 50 percent stake in the third-party leasing business amid cost cuts and a refocusing of the group.

VW said the transaction should be completed by the end of the year, subject to the necessary approvals.

People familiar with the matter had told Reuters previously that VW was in advanced talks to sell the business for roughly 3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Noah Barkin)