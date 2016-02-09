FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peers circle Volkswagen's large engines unit -sources
February 9, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Peers circle Volkswagen's large engines unit -sources

Arno Schuetze, Georgina Prodhan

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has received expressions of interest for a unit making engines used in ships or small power stations, as rivals sense an opportunity to get their hands on the asset as a result of the car maker’s emissions scandal, several sources familiar with the matter said.

Peers from China, Europe and the United States have recently told Volkswagen they would fancy buying the operations of MAN that are not central to its trucks business, they said, adding that the unit may be valued at up to 4-5 billion euros ($4.51-$5.6 billion).

Volkswagen has so far stuck to its line that the business, which made operating profit of 206 million euros on sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2014, is not up for sale.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Freya Berry, Pamela Barbaglia and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger

