FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW may raise stake in MAN to 75 pct or more-Heizmann
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
April 19, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

VW may raise stake in MAN to 75 pct or more-Heizmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen may further increase its majority stake in truck maker MAN SE to 75 percent or more, said Jochem Heizmann, the car maker’s executive board member responsible for truck operations.

“As a matter of principle, we’re keeping all our options open when dealing with the truck divisions,” Heizmann said on Thursday at VW’s annual general meeting in Hamburg.

That includes the possibility of raising the holding in Munich-based MAN to at least 75 percent, a level at which MAN will be required to sign an agreement on repatriating profits to parent VW, according to Heizmann.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.