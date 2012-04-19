VW may raise stake in MAN to 75 pct or more-Heizmann

HAMBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen may further increase its majority stake in truck maker MAN SE to 75 percent or more, said Jochem Heizmann, the car maker’s executive board member responsible for truck operations.

“As a matter of principle, we’re keeping all our options open when dealing with the truck divisions,” Heizmann said on Thursday at VW’s annual general meeting in Hamburg.

That includes the possibility of raising the holding in Munich-based MAN to at least 75 percent, a level at which MAN will be required to sign an agreement on repatriating profits to parent VW, according to Heizmann.