10 months ago
VW's MAN truck workers to get job guarantee until 2025 -source
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 13, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

VW's MAN truck workers to get job guarantee until 2025 -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH/BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen -owned truckmaker MAN Truck & Bus will get job guarantees until at least 2025, a person familiar with the matter said.

Job guarantees will apply to staff in Germany and Austria and automatically extend through 2030 if not terminated prior to that date, the person told Reuters on Thursday.

Workers at MAN's truck division were scheduled to be briefed about the plans at a staff gathering in Munich later on Thursday, the source said.

VW and MAN Truck & Bus were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Irene Preisinger and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
