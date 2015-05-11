FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen to break up MAN - Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen to break up MAN - Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group will break up MAN and transfer its truck and bus businesses, as well as MAN Latin America, into VW’s new Truck & Bus Holding GmbH, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

MAN’s diesel engine operations and Renk transmission business will find a new home within the Volkswagen empire, the newspaper said in an advance copy of its Tuesday edition, without citing sources.

That leaves MAN with its commercial vehicles and power engineering businesses. MAN will maintain a separate listing, the newspaper said.

MAN and Volkswagen declined comment.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen said it was creating a new commercial vehicles group to combine its truck operations with those of MAN and Scania, two other truck manufactures controlled by VW. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Irene Preisinger, Andreas Cremer; writing by Edward Taylor; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.