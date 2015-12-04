FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW board to pick steel manager Blessing as HR chief -Tagesspiegel
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 4, 2015 / 3:47 PM / in 2 years

VW board to pick steel manager Blessing as HR chief -Tagesspiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s supervisory board will appoint Karlheinz Blessing, chief executive of German steelmaker Dillinger Huette as new personnel chief, German daily Tagesspiegel reported, citing unnamed sources at the carmaker.

Blessing will be appointed by the supervisory board at a meeting next Wednesday to succeed 66-year-old Horst Neumann who retired as VW group personnel chief last Monday.

A spokesman at Wolfsburg-based VW declined comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

