VW board to pick steel manager Blessing as HR chief -Tagesspiegel

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s supervisory board will appoint Karlheinz Blessing, chief executive of German steelmaker Dillinger Huette as new personnel chief, German daily Tagesspiegel reported, citing unnamed sources at the carmaker.

Blessing will be appointed by the supervisory board at a meeting next Wednesday to succeed 66-year-old Horst Neumann who retired as VW group personnel chief last Monday.

A spokesman at Wolfsburg-based VW declined comment.