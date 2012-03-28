FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Volkswagen sees Mexico auto output up 20 pct in 2012
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Volkswagen sees Mexico auto output up 20 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen AG said on Wednesday that output at its Mexican plants would likely rise 20 percent in 2012 compared with 2011.

“Demand in the United States is right now fortunately well above the capacity that we have today,” said Dirk Grosse-Loheide, a Volkswagen vice president in North America.

He said the company would produce 615,000 vehicles this year.

Mexico yielded to Brazilian pressure this month to slash auto sales to the giant South American country, fixing an export quota of about $1.55 billion for the next three years to save a decade-old trade agreement between the region’s two dominant economies. The move aimed to quell Brazil’s concerns about the ailing industrial sector.

Grosse-Loheide said he did not see the trade dispute affecting Volkswagen’s bottom line.

“I do not see our production volume at risk,” he told reporters.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.