Volkswagen hires Porsche's Steiner as compliance commissioner
November 18, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen hires Porsche's Steiner as compliance commissioner

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s American unit has appointed Michael Stenier, Porsche’s head of total vehicle development and quality, as compliance commissioner.

Volkswagen is grappling with the biggest business crisis in its 78-year history after admitting in September that it cheated U.S. emissions tests on diesel vehicles. The company later said it also understated fuel usage in some cars.

Steiner will report to Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Müller, Volkswagen Group of America Inc said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

